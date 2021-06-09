Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.16). Approximately 38,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 185,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.10 million and a P/E ratio of -43.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.83.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

