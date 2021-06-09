Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 251.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVG. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 0.70. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

