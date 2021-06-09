Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 50,131 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 130.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

