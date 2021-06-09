Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 26,311 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

