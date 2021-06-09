Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,506 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CF Industries worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CF Industries by 276.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 325,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $12,079,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

