Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.26 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,082,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,882,000.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

