Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Sealed Air worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

