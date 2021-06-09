Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.65 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,498,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

