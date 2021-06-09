Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.