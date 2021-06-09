Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.74% of Progress Software worth $343,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

