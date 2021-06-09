Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $88.37

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.37, but opened at $90.85. Proto Labs shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 628 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.