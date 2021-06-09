Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $88.37

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.37, but opened at $90.85. Proto Labs shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 628 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.65.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
