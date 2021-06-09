Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.80. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 12,955 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.78.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 18.51%.
About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.
