Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.80. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 12,955 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 18.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

