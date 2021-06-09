PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

