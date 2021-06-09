Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $258.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.