Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $258.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.29. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.