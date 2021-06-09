PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.