PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.45. 4,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 921,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.