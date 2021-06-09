PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.45. 4,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 921,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCT. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

