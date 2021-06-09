Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $222.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

