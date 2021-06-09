Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

