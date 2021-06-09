Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,834 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $51,811,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

