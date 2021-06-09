Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.10 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

