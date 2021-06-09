QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.57.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -150.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

