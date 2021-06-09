Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.33. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.