Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

