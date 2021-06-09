Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Quidel by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 417.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quidel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.54.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

