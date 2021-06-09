Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.210-0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 6,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

