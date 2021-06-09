RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

RADCOM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 million, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

