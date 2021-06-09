RadNet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,937 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,747% compared to the average volume of 159 call options.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,333 shares of company stock worth $1,727,941. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RadNet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

