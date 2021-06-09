Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,208 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in eHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.