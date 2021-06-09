Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,268 First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

