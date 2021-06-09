Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,087 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

TS opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

