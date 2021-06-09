Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,041 shares of company stock worth $2,934,309 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

