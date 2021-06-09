Raymond James Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$4.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.85 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.38.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$134.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.53.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

