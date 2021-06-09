Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,674,000 after acquiring an additional 108,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $506.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

