Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Rent-A-Center has increased its dividend by 391.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,645. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

