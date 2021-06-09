Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells $755,463.56 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $755,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,485,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

