Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.70. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

