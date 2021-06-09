Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,445,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 306,574 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.