Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2021 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.
- 5/21/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00.
- 5/19/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $53.00.
- 4/30/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 4/12/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
IR traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,559. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.52.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
