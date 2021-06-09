Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2021 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

5/21/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00.

5/19/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $53.00.

4/30/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/12/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IR traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,559. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

