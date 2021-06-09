Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/7/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$84.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$91.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
- 5/15/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
- 4/21/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $86.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:TD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. 91,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,843. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
