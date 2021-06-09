Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$84.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$91.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

5/15/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

4/21/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $86.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. 91,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,843. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.