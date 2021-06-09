Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resources Connection stock remained flat at $$15.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,167. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.