REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $19.26

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $20.57. REV Group shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.