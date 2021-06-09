Reviewing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 2.02% -0.12% -0.07% Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $20.19, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 2.01 -$43.16 million N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.63 $200.53 million $0.43 39.56

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 102.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Birchcliff Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

