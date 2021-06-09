Reviewing Copa (NYSE:CPA) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Copa (NYSE:CPA) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Copa alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Copa and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 2 3 4 0 2.22 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Copa currently has a consensus target price of $83.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Copa.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copa and Sun Country Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $801.00 million 4.11 -$607.06 million ($6.11) -12.72 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.81 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Copa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa -200.30% -30.16% -10.48% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Copa on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.