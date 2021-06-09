Reviewing Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) and Its Rivals

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is one of 150 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Maxeon Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors 2105 8309 15453 643 2.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors -23.34% 1.81% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million -$142.63 million -3.09 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors $3.36 billion $591.85 million 18.78

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies competitors beat Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

