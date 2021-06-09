Reviewing Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) and Its Peers

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yumanity Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yumanity Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors 4609 17598 38754 766 2.58

Yumanity Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.89%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million -$57.49 million -0.71 Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.90

Yumanity Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yumanity Therapeutics N/A -125.46% -72.15% Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Summary

Yumanity Therapeutics peers beat Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company is also developing YTX-9184 for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a strategic research and development collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

