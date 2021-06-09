Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) were down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 21,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,178,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 773,786 shares of company stock worth $39,166,415. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5,773.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
