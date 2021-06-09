Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) were down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 21,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,178,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 773,786 shares of company stock worth $39,166,415. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5,773.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

