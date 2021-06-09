Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,485 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,783 shares of company stock worth $11,440,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.