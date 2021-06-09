Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hawaiian were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $220,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

HA stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.