Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

